Mount Ready for World to Meet Pike

MOUNT: Oh yeah, especially for a kid who grew up watching... Star Trek was my... It's hard to overstate this. I grew up with the original in syndication Sunday nights at 6 o'clock on the UHF channel. I've seen every (TOS) episode multiple, multiple times. It was me and my friends’ make-believe game. We would play Star Trek. It was my introduction to imagination. So, to suddenly be asked to walk onto the bridge and sit in the captain’s chair, I mean, I'm starting to get emotional just talking about it. It's crazy. It's crazy. It's one of those things that happens and you go, “OK, all this sh-t, existence, it can't be random,” like what is going on. Either this is a really good dream, or... I don't know man. It's just impossible. How does that happen? I feel very fortunate.

And then to add Spock on top of that?

MOUNT: And Spock. (Jokingly...) Well, Ethan Peck, though, that's a letdown. He's very disappointing. Constant pain in the ass, just not professional. Terrible actor ... Ugly as sin. I mean, look at him.

That's not what Twitter said.

MOUNT: He's hideous. No, my nickname for him was Hot Spock, which Anthony (Rapp) picked up on. Anthony's a Broadway singer. Anthony started to put that to the jingle for the Hot Pockets commercials. But as soon as he did it, I was like, “Oh, my god, that is good.”

Do you get the Hot Pike? Have you had a Hot Pike hashtag yet?