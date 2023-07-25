Mother's Day Interview: Julie Cobb & Rosemary Morgan

You’ll both be at Creation’s big event in Las Vegas in August. What’s the plan? Will you be on stage together? At a table together signing autographs and posing for photos?COBB: Your guess is as good as mine. I’ve never done one of these. I’ve wanted to. And going together is the biggest hoot of all. I know we’ll share a table. I hope will be interviewed on stage, but I don’t know yet.MORGAN: Whatever it is, it’ll be fun because we’ve never done anything like it before. I’ve never done a convention, either. I’m kind of tagging along with my mom. She’s the main attraction between us. Plus, we’ll be hanging out in Vegas.Let’s catch everyone up on what you’re both doing now. Mom first, please…COBB: I’m still acting and auditioning, but I’m writing a lot now. I wrote and directed a short film, The Vet, which is playing the festival circuit. I won an award for Best Short. I enjoy it when I get to audition, but I’m mainly writing and looking to direct again. I’ve directed in the theater. I’d love to act. I’d do it at the drop of a hat, but it slows down a little bit if you’re not really pursuing it. But Rosemary has had an interesting journey since her acting days.

Rosemary...MORGAN: At a certain point, I just decided to go back to college and finish my degree, because I’d dropped out in order to continue acting. Then I realized that I was good at school and that I really liked school, so I went to law school, like so many people who don’t know exactly what they’re going to do. I went to NYU Law School and had a great education and a great time while still figuring out what the future holds. But I felt like I want to expand my horizons and experiences. I’m not certain that any doors to anything are closed, but for now I’m working as an attorney regulating banks.Thank you both so much for doing this, and happy Mother’s Day, Julie…COBB: Thank you, so much. This was a lot of fun. It makes me think I should go back and watch the whole episode again so I can be ready for the convention in Las Vegas.MORGAN: Thank you.Visit www.CreationEnt.com for details about the big Vegas event, which will be held August 6-9 at the Rio Suites Hotel.