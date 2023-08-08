All the Gifts That'll Score You Huge Points This Mother's Day

Guarantee that everyone knows that your mom is one of the select members of Starfleet to be part of Command Training Program with this DISCO CTP t-shirt, as worn by Ensign Sylvia Tilly on Star Trek: Discovery. The shirt features the Starfleet CTP logo on both sleeves, with CTP DISCO in gold on the front. Available in sizes small to XXL, it retails for $26.99 in the Star Trek Shop.

For additional Mother's Day gift ideas, head to the StarTrek.com Shop.