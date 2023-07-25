Published May 5, 2013
Most Popular Character From New Trek Is...
And the answer is… today's interviewee. StarTrek.com, for our latest poll, asked Which NEW Star Trek character is your favorite. The options were Kirk, Spock, Bones, Scotty, Uhura and Sulu. And the winner was…
Spock (22%)
Kirk (21%)
Scotty (19%)
Uhura (6%)
Sulu (3%)
