    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published May 5, 2013

    Most Popular Character From New Trek Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    And the answer is… today’s interviewee (click HERE to see the interview). StarTrek.com, for our latest poll, asked Which NEW Star Trek character is your favorite. The options were Kirk, Spock, Bones, Scotty, Uhura and Sulu. And the winner was…

    Today’s interviewee, Bones, a/k/a Karl Urban, with 30%, followed by…
    Spock (22%)
    Kirk (21%)
    Scotty (19%)
    Uhura (6%)
    Sulu (3%)

