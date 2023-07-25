Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 15, 2015

    Most Fun TOS Character On The Weekend Is...

    Which Star Trek: The Original Seriescharacter would be the most fun to have around on the weekend? That was our latestStarTrek.com poll question and, aye, laddie, lots of fans enjoyed this one. The reply options included James T. Kirk, Spock, Leonard McCoy, Uhura, Scotty, Pavel Chekov, Hikaru Sulu and Christine Chapel, and more than 13,000 fans voted. Here are the results:

    Scotty (38%)
    James T. Kirk (20%)
    Leonard McCoy (11%)
    Spock (8%)
    Sulu (7%)

    Uhura (7%)
    Pavel Chekov (6%)
    Christine Chapel (3%)

    And, how did your TOS character of choice fare?

