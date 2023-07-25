Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Mar 22, 2015

    Most Fun TNG Character? Fans Say It's...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Clearly, Riker is the life of the party. How did we come to that determination? Easy. For our latest StarTrek.com poll, we asked Which Star Trek: The Next Generation character would be the most fun to have around on the weekend? More than 12,000 fans replied and Riker ran away with the results, and all the Romulan Ale. Check out the results:

    Will Riker (37%)
    Data (18%)
    Guinan (11%)
    Deanna Troi (10%)
    Geordi La Forge (5%)
    Jean-Luc Picard (6%)
    Worf (6%)
    Beverly Crusher (4%)
    Wesley Crusher (3%)

    And how did YOUR choice fare in the poll?

