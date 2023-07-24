Marrying a Star Trek Fan with Moshe Kasher and Natasha Leggero

Star Trek: The Pod Directive is back with another all-new episode! Moshe Kasher and Natasha Leggero, comedians, married couple, and friends of hosts Paul F. Tompkins and Tawny Newsome join the latest episode to help us find out what happens when a Star Trek fan marries a non-believer.

How does one try to indoctrinate their partner? Well, for Moshe, he tried during the pandemic to watch Star Trek in Natasha's presence. Unfortunately, as Moshe puts it, "There is no universe; there is no planet far enough that warp technology can get us to, that Natasha could ever be indoctrinated into appreciating the beauty of the Trek world." His own personal Kobiyashi Maru.

When Natasha agreed to commit to watching a few episodes of Star Trek, perhaps going with the beloved classic Star Trek: Deep Space Nine episode, "Trials and Tribble-ations," wasn't the move. In hindsight, realizing the error of his approach, Moshe stated, "I felt that of all episodes of Deep Space Nine, this one was perhaps the worst to bring a person who has antipathy towards it over to the other side because it's all inside jokes and if you know, you know. I was loving it."