Published Apr 11, 2023
Marrying a Star Trek Fan with Moshe Kasher and Natasha Leggero
The married comedians join the latest episode of the Pod Directive.
Star Trek: The Pod Directive is back with another all-new episode! Moshe Kasher and Natasha Leggero, comedians, married couple, and friends of hosts Paul F. Tompkins and Tawny Newsome join the latest episode to help us find out what happens when a Star Trek fan marries a non-believer.
How does one try to indoctrinate their partner? Well, for Moshe, he tried during the pandemic to watch Star Trek in Natasha's presence. Unfortunately, as Moshe puts it, "There is no universe; there is no planet far enough that warp technology can get us to, that Natasha could ever be indoctrinated into appreciating the beauty of the Trek world." His own personal Kobiyashi Maru.
When Natasha agreed to commit to watching a few episodes of Star Trek, perhaps going with the beloved classic Star Trek: Deep Space Nine episode, "Trials and Tribble-ations," wasn't the move. In hindsight, realizing the error of his approach, Moshe stated, "I felt that of all episodes of Deep Space Nine, this one was perhaps the worst to bring a person who has antipathy towards it over to the other side because it's all inside jokes and if you know, you know. I was loving it."
Natasha described the scenario from the hosts, "It was almost like an ever present part of our life. Even though, I didn't hear it, it was just like, I'd come into bed to do my thing and I'd look up and there's the guy with the eyebrows. And then I would look up and there's Patrick Stewart."
While filming an indie movie together, Natasha had to reconcile how the "stylish" Tawny could be into something as Star Trek. However, as we all know, Star Trek fans come from all walks of life, embody all types of individuals. In fact, Tawny discovered that Moshe made first contact with Star Trek when he was younger, being a teen who dug raves, hip-hop, and the franchise. According to Moshe, "The rave world believes in the concept of peace, love, unity and respect plural. And in a very real way, those are the ethics of the Federation and the future that we're hoping for."
What Natasha did realize was Star Trek was almost a "nostalgia Prozac" for fans because her partner watched it as the last thing to end the day during the pandemic, noticing, "Even when there's urgency, they're kind of whispering their lines. Nothing is out of control in the acting style."
To hear Moshe Kasher and Natasha Leggero's observations on Star Trek, the similarities between the franchise and Gremlins, and so much more, listen to the latest episode of Star Trek: The Pod Directive!
Fans can listen to Star Trek: The Pod Directiveon Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts and via StarTrek.com.
Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.