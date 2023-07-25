Morn Man Shepherd Toasts "Who Mourns?" 15th Anni

Ever since I was a child I've dreamed about what it would be like to travel to the stars. Imagined what it must be like to fly like Superman. Marveled at the potential of the human mind and admired the indelible dynamism of the human spirit. The ingenuity of great thinkers and the ability to overcome great obstacles and to achieve great things are for me like music for the soul."To explore strange new worlds. To seek out new life and new civilizations. To boldly go where no man has gone before" meant more to me than just a suggestion. When I saw Captain Kirk or the pointy-eared Mr. Spock on the television screen I knew what it meant, all right. I was ready for an adventure to the stars on a great starship capable of traveling light distances at warp speed, and when it was over I was back in my living room somehow satisfied that I had experienced something. I'm not sure exactly what it was, but I knew I wanted more.For me, playing Morn on Deep Space Nine was more than just a job. It was an opportunity to live that dream -- and to somehow participate in the modern mythology that is Star Trek, which has become such an integral part of popular culture."Who Morns for Morn?" is probably the best Morn episode ever. This is the back story on Morn that Deep Space Nine fans had been requesting for years. I look back on it and now I can laugh at it, but at that time the significance of that episode wasn't as clear. When I first heard rumors about an episode in which Morn was going to die my first reaction was that my career on Star Trek was over. But as the weeks wore on I began to take these rumors in a different light. They were always changing from one day to the next. One day, they said Morn was going to speak and the next day they said that they wrote it out. Then they said Morn was going to die, and next they said that maybe he would only fake his death. So, I learned to take everything that people were talking about on the set with regards to "Who Mourns for Morn?" and other upcoming episodes with a grain of salt. I think after a while I even began to enjoy it.