Morgan Gendel on "The Inner Light's" 24th Anniversary

The distinction seems laughable today, when my daughters watch most of their favorite shows on a phone. But suffice to say, my agent at the time was not pushing for me to write for TNG, not when a writer-producer job at NBC’s Law & Order awaited.

Who could have ever predicted, not just the love of all things genre but specifically, the adoration for this one episode of television? The result is, I’ve given more thought to the creation of “The Inner Light” than I have to any other single item you find on my IMDB listing. This won’t come as a surprise, but I don’t ever stay up til two ayem pondering why and how I came up with that “Unfinished Business” episode of Hunter I wrote back in the day.

So, why “The Inner Light”? Why does this episode stand out?

The answer – to the extent I know it – demonstrates the collaborative nature of TV production, particularly in its writing phase. My entry point into this story was not, as fans often assume, Picard’s tale of The Road Not Taken – giving the almighty starship captain a taste of hearth and home.

I had something different in mind. Prior to my TV writing career, before my brief stint as a network suit (it didn’t fit well; I felt more like a mock turtleneck), before even my years as a reporter at the Los Angeles Times, I was an advertising copywriter. The initial idea for “IL” fell into that wheelhouse. While looking out my toddler daughter’s window (she’s a college graduate now) I saw the Fuji blimp beckoning me to buy one brand of film over another. I began imagining its 24th century counterpart, beaming bespoke experiences into a potential buyer’s brain that would be indistinguishable from actual memories.

That’s right, it was all about a TV commercial from another galaxy that got blown off course – much as I guess my initial pitch had.

Picard was going to be stranded on some sort of resort planet and not understand that it was just an ad, not reality. At first, Riker and Ro Laren were zapped by the probe as well, and in their group mind-meld some sort of romantic triangle ensued. Well, at least romance was in the air! My cool tech notion morphed over many visits to the TNG writers room into the very moving tale of Picard Gets Family, Picard Loses Family, Picard Gets Back his Old Family.

That’s the collaborative part.

Paradoxically, “The Inner Light” also speaks to the peculiar benefits of being an outsider, some stubborn need to reside in your own box, not that other one over there that everyone else seems to like so much. In other words, the very opposite of collaboration.

It took me two decades to figure out that I was writing about myself. Time after time I passed through some unseen airlock into the cliquish TNG HQ on the Paramount lot to pitch my probe story, each subsequent rejection making me painfully aware of my outsider status. Not surprisingly – by which I mean I divined this after 24 years of hindsight – I wrote about a character not belonging yet trying to fit in, adapting to his new environment even while trying to turn the locals to his way of thinking. That character of course was Kamin, Picard’s alter ego, and the unfamiliar realm was this planet he learned to love, which fueled his quest against all odds to save it.