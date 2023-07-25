More Trek Toys & Gifts for 2013

Star Trek Film Poster Wall Clock (SRP $29.99)

DIAMOND SELECT TOYSDiamond will be on hand with a dozen brand-new products. These will span from a TOS Minimate Enterprise Vehicle to a Star Trek Select Picard Figure and from Star Trek Nemesis Enterprise Ship to a Star Trek Klingon Disruptor. Here’s a closer look:

Star Trek Legacy Minimates Series 1 Asst.Designed and Sculpted by Art Asylum. Star Trek Minimates return! With the USS Enterprise getting the Minimates treatment later this year, DST is bringing back Star Trek Minimates with a full assortment from across two TV shows and two movies. The first series of two-packs includes Star Trek II Capt. Kirk and Khan, First Contact Capt. Picard and Borg Queen, Season 7 Capt. Sisko and Jem Hadar and Capt. Archer and Xindi from Enterprise. Each Minimate stands 2 inches tall with 14 points of articulation and a variety of removable and interchangeable parts and accessories. All of these Minimates will only be available on the specialty market, so order boldly. (Two-Pack, SRP: $9.99)

Star Trek TOS Enterprise Mini Vehicle

Designed and Sculpted by Art Asylum. Star Trek Minimates return. After a long absence, DST is bringing back Trek Minimates with their most spectacular Minimates vehicle yet -- the starship Enterprise. With an opening cockpit and a hidden Jefferies tube in the engineering section, the ship measures 10 inches long and includes an exclusive Minimate of Captain Kirk. (SRP: $29.99)

Star Trek III Klingon Bird of Prey - Exclusively at Action Figure Express

A very cool variation on the Klingon Bird of Prey, this version is cast entirely in translucent green plastic to simulate the ship's cloaking effect and features dialogue from The Search for Spock, as spoken by the ship's captain, Commander Kruge (Christopher Lloyd). It also features film-accurate lights and sound effects, and, like the regular edition, comes packaged in a "Try Me" window box so customers can enjoy the electronics mint-in-package. It measures 19 inches wide by 12.5 inches long and comes with a display stand. (SRP $69.99)

Star Trek Enterprise Granix Art PlaqueThe USS Enterprise's five-year mission made the ship a legend in Starfleet history, and made the original Star Trek TV series a legend in sci-fi television history. So why buy a poster when you can set your love for Star Trek in stone? This 7.5" by 5.5" rock slab is painstakingly emblazoned with a full-color image of the iconic starship Enterprise, and comes with a display stand for shelf or desktop display. (SRP $29.99)

Star Trek Enterprise Project Cutaway ShipDesigned by Dragon Models. Ever look at the iconic silhouette of the U.S.S. Enterprise and wonder what's inside? Wonder no more with the latest Enterprise ship from Diamond Select. Created by the team behind Dragon's Project Cutaway line, this plastic, fully painted model of the original U.S.S. Enterprise features transparent pieces that reveal the detailed machinery and living quarters within. Ship measures 18 inches long and comes with a metal display base. (SRP $174.99)

Star Trek Electronic Klingon DisruptorAt long last, DST adds a new item to their Star Trek role-play series. From the company that gave you screen-accurate phasers, communicators and tricorders comes the Klingon empire's most popular accessory: the disruptor. This legendary weapon comes with electronic lights and sounds, for the complete role-play experience. (SRP: $60.00)

Star Trek Select Kirk FigureDesigned and Sculpted by Art Asylum. It's an all-new Star Trek action figure line designed especially for collectors, and the newest offering in this series is Captain James T. Kirk. Kirk comes with a part of the bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise, and can be displayed in combat with Khan from the classic episode "Space Seed." Packaged in display-friendly Select packaging, each 7-inch scale figure comes with a diorama-style accessory and interchangeable parts for a variety of display options. (SRP: $24.99)

Star Trek Select Spock FigureDesigned and Sculpted by Art Asylum. It's an all-new Star Trek action figure line designed especially for collectors. Packaged in display-friendly Select packaging, each 7-inch scale figure comes with a diorama-style accessory and interchangeable parts for a variety of display options. The first offering in this new series is Commander Spock, first officer of the U.S.S. Enterprise, who comes with a cave backdrop and the Horta alien from the classic episode "Devil in the Dark." Get in on the ground floor of this exciting new line. (SRP: $24.99)

Star Trek Electronic Enterprise E "Nemesis"DST's continuing mission: to bring you cool new electronic Star Trek ships. The newest version of the Enterprise, the NCC-1701E, makes its triumphant return in an all-new paint scheme from Star Trek Nemesis. Packaged in a "Try Me" window box so customers can test its movie-accurate lights and sounds, the Enterprise "E" measures 19 4/5 inches long x 8 1/2 inches wide and comes with a display stand. (SRP: $60.00)

Star Trek Electronic Klingon Bird of PreyThe Klingon Bird of Prey, as seen in multiple feature films, is their first non-Enterprise ship in the line, and will be the must-have item to complete any Trek fan's fleet. Packaged in a "Try Me" window box so customers can test its movie-accurate lights and sounds, the Bird of Prey measures 12.5 inches long by 19 inches wide and comes with a display stand. (SRP: $60.00)

Star Trek Electronic Enterprise BDesigned by Art Asylum. The long wait is over: the Enterprise B is finally ready to leave drydock. One of the most fan-requested Star Trek ships, the Excelsior-class starship is finally on its way as an electronic ship replica from Diamond Select. Packaged in a "Try Me" window box so customers can test its movie-accurate lights and sounds, the Enterprise B measures 16 inches long and comes with a display stand. (SRP: $60.00)