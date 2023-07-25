Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Mar 12, 2017

    More Tiny Trek Figures Ready to Beam Up

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Set your phasers to stunningly cute, as Titan Vinyl Figures has released a set of "Where No Man Has Gone Before" Collection blind boxes featuring 16 tiny (3"-tall) Trek figures.

    Among the figures are Kirk, Spock, Bones, Chapel, Rand, Scotty, Sulu, Uhura, Pike, Gorn, Khan, Vina, Balok and Talosian Keeper, as well as special Kirk Chase and Sulu Chase figures. And your mission is to collect them all.

    Did we mention that Sulu Chase can also come... shirtless?! Or that some figures come with a character-specific accessory or two?

    The "Where No Man Has Gone Before" Collection blind boxes are in stock now at ThinkGeek.com and priced at $9.99 each. Go to www.thinkgeek.com to purchase them.

