Published Mar 12, 2017
More Tiny Trek Figures Ready to Beam Up
More Tiny Trek Figures Ready to Beam Up
Set your phasers to stunningly cute, as Titan Vinyl Figures has released a set of "Where No Man Has Gone Before" Collection blind boxes featuring 16 tiny (3"-tall) Trek figures.
Among the figures are Kirk, Spock, Bones, Chapel, Rand, Scotty, Sulu, Uhura, Pike, Gorn, Khan, Vina, Balok and Talosian Keeper, as well as special Kirk Chase and Sulu Chase figures. And your mission is to collect them all.
Did we mention that Sulu Chase can also come... shirtless?! Or that some figures come with a character-specific accessory or two?
The "Where No Man Has Gone Before" Collection blind boxes are in stock now at ThinkGeek.com and priced at $9.99 each. Go to www.thinkgeek.com to purchase them.