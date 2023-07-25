More from the 366 Project at Roddenberry Vault

The latest photos from the 366 Project at the Roddenberry Vault include color and black and white contact sheets from Star Trek III: The Search for Spock and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, featuring images of the cast posing together, a birthday cake for Leonard Nimoy, John Schuck in costume, and more. But our two personal favorite shots are the following: one of a note from Nimoy to Gene Roddenberry expressing his excitement about getting started on The Search for Spock, and the other a note from Harve Bennett revealing that he received permission from George Burns to call the whales in The Voyage Home... George and Gracie.