Published Mar 7, 2018
More Discovery Characters Added to Timelines
Star Trek Timelines’ v4.0 client update is here, and it’s Apple’s Game of the Day this week. As part of 4.0, the game’s designers are excited to announce a brand new feature, Cryostasis Collections, major upgrades to the Crew Quarters where you keep all of your favorite Star Trek characters, and full support for the iPhone X.
Take a look at some of these updates with a developer commentary from Cryostasis Collections designer, Leah.
Cryostasis Collections
Work on Collections containing your favorite characters, such as the Vulcan-centric “Live Long and Prosper” and Borg-theme “Resistance is Futile” collections to unlock the in-game bonuses most valuable to you.
Crew Quarters Upgrades
Changes to the Crew Quarters in the v4.0 update:
- A new sorting option is available: use the "Immortalized" sorting option
- The Vault can now be accessed from within the Crew Management screen via a dedicated icon
- A Time Portal icon has been added to the Crew Quarters to allow players to quickly jump to the in-game store.
- Crew that can be added to the Cryostasis Vault will now display a "Freeze" icon
New Crew Members to Recruit
Star Trek Timelines also celebrated adding our 500th crew member to the game by giving all players a free Suus Mahna Sarek from Star Trek: Discovery. Since then, we’ve added Commander Ellen Landry, Mirror Shukar, Time Loop Mudd and even Thelin from The Animated Series.
Join Starfleet today to save the Alpha Quadrant from temporal anomalies by playing Star Trek Timelines via the App Store, Google Play Store, Amazon App Store, Steam, or Facebook. For more information throughout the month of March, tune in to the Star Trek Timelines Facebook page.
Star Trek Timelines merges the characters, stories and settings from Star Trek: The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise and now Star Trek: Discovery. Gather your favorite heroes -- or villains -- to build your dream crew, explore the galaxy and lead Starfleet through a crisis threatening the very fabric of time and space.