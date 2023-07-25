More Discovery Characters Added to Timelines

Star Trek Timelines’ v4.0 client update is here, and it’s Apple’s Game of the Day this week. As part of 4.0, the game’s designers are excited to announce a brand new feature, Cryostasis Collections, major upgrades to the Crew Quarters where you keep all of your favorite Star Trek characters, and full support for the iPhone X.

Take a look at some of these updates with a developer commentary from Cryostasis Collections designer, Leah.

Cryostasis Collections

Work on Collections containing your favorite characters, such as the Vulcan-centric “Live Long and Prosper” and Borg-theme “Resistance is Futile” collections to unlock the in-game bonuses most valuable to you.