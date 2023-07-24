From the Moon to the Delta Quadrant: NASA’s Indelible Imprint on Star Trek: Voyager

In 1969, when Apollo 11 landed on and returned safely from the Moon, fascinated people around the world watched the mission’s progress on television (sort of). In fact, CBS had created a terrestrial set that deployed actors in space suits to represent the astronauts moving on the Moon because video images were too digitally huge to be sent back to Earth. However, while the video was a simulation, the radio messages from NASA’s astronauts were absolutely real. Every human space travel story is a radio story because radio waves travel at the speed of light, making it possible for astronauts to communicate rapidly with Mission Control from thousands of miles away.

Star Trek: Voyager’s “One Small Step” episode captures this dynamic as former Borg Seven of Nine, while performing a salvage operation, plays the final logs of early Mars Mission command module astronaut Lieutenant John Kelly. In 2032, Kelly had been orbiting Mars with two astronauts on the surface, much like Collins was orbiting the Moon with Armstrong and Aldrin on the surface. Trapped inside the same graviton ellipse that ensnared Kelly 300 years before, Seven emotionally connects with this astronaut who continued to record logs for 10 more days before dying of hypothermia. Back on the Delta Flyer, Mars Mission history buffs Commander Chakotay and Lieutenant Tom Paris have their minds blown while listening to this absolute treasure of lost log entries. I always cry during the final scene when Voyager’s crew, having finally escaped the anomaly with Kelly’s logs and body, honor him with a full military burial. This powerful episode reminds lovers of space travel how resourceful astronauts can be in the face of physical danger, as well as how important it is to honor these courageous individuals willing to hazard travel through the stars in search of knowledge. For more on Apollo 11, listen to Season 1 of the 13 Minutes to the Moon podcast from the BBC.