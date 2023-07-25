Mondo’s “Last Battlefield” Poster Available Tomorrow

Mondo is back with their latest TOS-themed poster, and it’s a keeper. Set for release on Friday, Alamo Drafthouse’s collectible art boutique will offer “Let That Be Your Last Battlefield,” by Tom Whalen. “Let That Be Your Last Battlefield” captures the essence of the acclaimed racism-themed episode by depicting stark black and white images of the warring Bele and Lokai on either side of the piece, while, in the middle, orange flames envelope their planet, Cheron. And the Enterprise NCC-1701 beams into the action as well. Finally, production information, including the episode title, stardate, and cast and crew details, are included at the top and bottom of the poster.

The poster measures 18”x24,” is hand numbered and printed by D&L Screen Printing. “Let That Be Your Last Battlefield” will be available in a limited edition of 215 and priced at $40. Mondo will begin selling the poster at a random time tomorrow, so fans should follow @MondoNews for an “on-sale-now” announcement.

Visit www.mondotees.com for additional details, and keep an eye on www.startek.com for news about future Star Trek posters from Mondo.