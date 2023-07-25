Mondo's TMP Poster Available Friday

The human adventure is just beginning… again, and that’s thanks to Mondo’s newest poster, which celebrates Star Trek: The Motion Picture. Alamo Drafthouse’s collectible art boutique will offer Star Trek: The Motion Picture, by Daniel Danger, starting tomorrow. The stark art combines black, blue and white in harnessing the spirit of the first TOS film, as well as The Motion Picture’s credits, which are slyly tweaked to acknowledge Alamo Drafthouse as the poster’s publisher. The poster measures 24”x36,” and is hand numbered and printed by D&L Screen Printing. Star Trek: The Motion Picture will be available in a limited edition of 320 and priced at $45. Mondo will begin selling the poster at a random time tomorrow, so fans should follow @MondoNews for an “on-sale-now” announcement. Visit www.mondotees.com for additional details, and keep an eye on www.startek.com for news about future Star Trek posters from Mondo.