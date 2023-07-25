Mondo's Newest Poster Released Today!

Both posters measures 18”x24,” are hand numbered and printed by D&L Screen Printing. The regular “The Corbomite Maneuver” poster is available in a limited edition of 360 and priced at $45, while the variant version will be available in a very limited edition of 130 and priced at $60. Mondo begins selling the posters at a random time during the day. These have been selling out in a matter of minutes, so fans should follow @MondoNews on Twitter for an “on-sale-now” announcement. Visit www.mondotees.com for additional details, and keep an eye on www.startek.com for news about future Star Trek posters from Mondo.