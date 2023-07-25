Published Aug 23, 2012
Mondo's Newest Poster Released Today!
Mondo's Newest Poster Released Today!
Mondo is back with their latest Star Trek poster and it’s a real eye-catcher. Available today from Alamo Drafthouse’s collectible art boutique and created by artist Todd Slater, “The Corbomite Maneuver” celebrates the 10th episode of The Original Series in style, with a burst of orange against one of two background colors (black or a red variant). Both versions depict a small white Enterprise heading toward the color burst, and both feature the full main episode credits for “The Corbomite Maneuver” at the bottom of the poster.
Both posters measures 18”x24,” are hand numbered and printed by D&L Screen Printing. The regular “The Corbomite Maneuver” poster is available in a limited edition of 360 and priced at $45, while the variant version will be available in a very limited edition of 130 and priced at $60. Mondo begins selling the posters at a random time during the day. These have been selling out in a matter of minutes, so fans should follow @MondoNews on Twitter for an “on-sale-now” announcement. Visit www.mondotees.com for additional details, and keep an eye on www.startek.com for news about future Star Trek posters from Mondo.