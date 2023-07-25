MMORPG Available on Xbox One and PS4

Star Trek Online, the free-to-play MMORPG featuring both space and ground combat, has launched for PS4 and Xbox One. Featuring multiple story arcs directly resulting from, or inspired by actual Star Trek movies and episodes, players can become the star of their own, personalized Star Trek series.

This infographic is designed for players and Star Trek fans alike to see exactly when Star Trek Online takes place, and how the developers weaved dozens of story arcs into the game. While watching the full episode list isn't a requirement to enjoy the game, players are definitely encouraged to do so for the supreme Star Trek experience.

It's available now on PS4 and Xbox One... for free. Pick your console and start playing today.

