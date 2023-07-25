Mitchell Ryan -- Riker's Dad and Nearly Picard

I did feel it would lead to some more episodes, which it never did, but there wasn't any commitment from anyone for any other episodes. I just felt the relationships were interesting and that it would have been nice to do a couple more. Who wouldn’t want to do more? What’s funny, though, is I only ever saw the episode the first time it showed. I haven't seen it since. That’s a long time ago.

Speaking of a long time, your career spans more six-plus decades, 150 roles on TV, in movies and on stage as well. What of your work are you personally proudest of?

A few things, like Monte Walsh. Nice part. A couple of TV movies, which they ground out in the 70s and 80s, that were wonderful parts that turned out to be marvelously fun to play. One was The Christmas Coal Mine Miracle. How about that for a title? You might be surprised to know it was about a miracle during a coal mine disaster on Christmas Eve. John Carradine was in it, the old man, Kurt Russell, and that marvelous girl who played my daughter, who was in Little House on the Prairie for 1,000 years. What was her name?

Melissa Gilbert?

Melissa Gilbert, yes. It was a well-written script for a melodrama. Let me see, Of Mice and Men, which I did with Robert Blake and Randy Quaid… It was not a totally successful rendition, but I played Slim and I was proud of that characterization. Dharma & Greg was great fun. That was incredible, and that was a marvelous character we developed, me and Chuck Lorre. It was a lovely experience, the whole thing. I was the General in Lethal Weapon. Liar Liar was fun. I had a great time on my two Client Eastwood movies. They were totally different kinds of parts, too, for me in Magnum Force and High Plains Drifter.

Shifting the conversation to the present, what are you up to these days?

I quit acting and was enjoying my life beautifully with my five grandkids, and then I got an artistic bug, I guess you’d call it. Somebody suggested, “Why don't you write something?” That was about 10 years ago. So, I've been writing. I have three novels that aren't quite done yet. They’re being edited, and one of them is almost finished. And I’ve written a lot of short stories. I took a class and worked in a seminar with an editor. So, I'm having a great time doing all that. I do a play every now and then around L.A. That's about it, other than squiring my grandsons and granddaughters around. They're all going off to college and some of them are already done. It's amazing how life goes on.

You'll be at The Hollywood Show along with several other Trek guests, as well as a few of your North and South co-stars, though Jonathan Frakes just postponed his appearance. How do you enjoy meeting the fans and catching up with some of your old acting colleagues?