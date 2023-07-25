Published Feb 15, 2017
Mission Set for Operation Enterprise Roller Coaster
Guests at Movie Park Germany in 2017 can look forward to exploring the galaxy on Europe’s first licensed Star Trek roller coaster. Set to open in the early spring 2017, the triple launch coaster features a Star Trek: The Next Generation theme and is called Star Trek: Operation Enterprise.
Here’s how Movie Park Germany describes the ride:
Speed is of the essence. There’s no time to think. Every maneuver has to be perfectly executed. There’s only one attempt. Starfleet's enemy the Borg have the U.S.S. Enterprise locked in their tractor beam. The ship and its crew have been captured. The bridge of the Enterprise is deserted. The only hope of rescue is to send Starfleet cadets on a bold rescue mission.
This rescue mission isn’t going to be easy. The Borg ship’s deflector shields will have to be breached so that its main systems can be destroyed. It’s the only way to save the crew of the Enterprise. Despite an incredible adrenalin rush, the cadets have to fully focus on the task at hand. That’s the new mission in deep space for Movie Park Germany’s guests.
Other highlights:
- A twisted halfpipe with a 40-meter elevation that is the only one of its kind in Europe.
- An eight-ton transfer track system.Triple launch means that instead of slowly climbing the first incline, the coaster is launched at high speed three times. It’s the first time Movie Park Germany has incorporated such a launch concept in one of its coaster rides.
- Located at the main entrance of the park, this coaster is the destination’s second-highest structure and has fundamentally changed its skyline.
- In addition to the roller coaster, guests can enjoy the brand-new Federation Plaza themed area. The futuristic Star Trek set brings the Starfleet Academy world to life, with guests effectively becoming Starfleet cadets who are then sent on a mission - namely Operation Enterprise - to save the entire crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise before the Borg can assimilate them.
Visit www.moviepark.de/startrek for more information about the attraction and the storyline.