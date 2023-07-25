Mission Set for Operation Enterprise Roller Coaster

Guests at Movie Park Germany in 2017 can look forward to exploring the galaxy on Europe’s first licensed Star Trek roller coaster. Set to open in the early spring 2017, the triple launch coaster features a Star Trek: The Next Generation theme and is called Star Trek: Operation Enterprise.

Here’s how Movie Park Germany describes the ride:

Speed is of the essence. There’s no time to think. Every maneuver has to be perfectly executed. There’s only one attempt. Starfleet's enemy the Borg have the U.S.S. Enterprise locked in their tractor beam. The ship and its crew have been captured. The bridge of the Enterprise is deserted. The only hope of rescue is to send Starfleet cadets on a bold rescue mission.

This rescue mission isn’t going to be easy. The Borg ship’s deflector shields will have to be breached so that its main systems can be destroyed. It’s the only way to save the crew of the Enterprise. Despite an incredible adrenalin rush, the cadets have to fully focus on the task at hand. That’s the new mission in deep space for Movie Park Germany’s guests.

Other highlights: