Didn't snag that Star Trek: Mission New York merchandise you wanted at the show, either because you ran out of time or they ran out of products? Well, it's not too late. Now through September 30, the ReedPop Supply Co. online store will be taking orders for a variety of Trek and STMNY items, including t-shirts, hoodies, field bags and pins.

Go to www.reedpopsupply.com for details and to purchase.