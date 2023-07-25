Mission New York Wraps Day Two with Cosplay Winners

Julie Nimoy had a different but not entirely dissimilar experience. "At the beginning I was really very excited," she said. "We just loved watching our dad on TV, and we'd watch his shows as a family. Star Trek came along and it was exciting. It was so surreal this was happening. But as it went along, fans were in our lives, coming along on the perimeter. You get thrown into something like that so quickly. It was difficult at times. Then you realize the fans support this person you love. You grow up and you understand what's happening and you accept it, assimilate it."

Replicating the Future from the Past: Making a Working Communicator

Chris Benardo and Richard Blakesley of The Wand Company detailed how, 50 years after the hero prop was built and issued to the Enterprise crew, they brought the iconic TOS prop to life and put it in fans' palms as a working device.