Mission New York Adds Mulgrew, Picardo, and Nimoy Documentary Footage

Star Trek: Mission New York just revealed its latest guests and also two sure-to-be-memorable events. The new guests include Star Trek: Voyager’s Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo, Ethan Phillips, Robert Beltran and Robert Duncan McNeill, who join the previously announced William Shatner, Terry Farrell, Marina Sirtis, Michael Dorn, LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden and Jonathan Frakes. Also, Star Trek: Mission New York will mark the first and only event to feature both Adam Nimoy and Julie Nimoy, the children of Star Trek icon Leonard Nimoy. Adam and Julie Nimoy will host exclusive excerpts from their respective documentary tributes to their father, For the Love of Spock and COPD: Highly Illogical - A Special Tribute to Leonard Nimoy

.A three-day 50th anniversary event presented by CBS Consumer Products and ReedPop, Star Trek: Mission New York will take place September 2-4, 2016, in Manhattan. Activities will include interactive exhibits, celebrity guests, panels, screenings, exclusive merchandise and more. Adult and kids tickets are available now at pre-show prices, and they'll be sold by day and as part of a three-day specially priced package. Further information about Star Trek: Mission New York – including additional guest announcements, programming, hotel information and exhibitors – will be revealed in the coming weeks.Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for ongoing coverage, and also be sure to visit www.StarTrekMissions.com and the Star Trek: Mission New York social media pages (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).