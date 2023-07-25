Mirrored Sympathies

Philosopher Henri Bergson writes, “Instinct is sympathy. If this sympathy could extend its object and also reflect upon itself, it would give us the key to vital operations.” The sympathy that Bergson has in mind is separate from how he describes intelligence. He describes intelligence as science and work. It is the analysis that results from extending one’s masterful, but dominating gaze over an object. Instinct, what he also calls intuition, leads to “the very inwardness of life.” Intuition extends itself by seeing the living consciousness of a material thing. It moves beyond dissection and analysis.

This moving beyond and extending the boundaries of sympathetic relation is in the life of all living things, including animals. Picking up on this Bergsonian insight, contemporary theorist Brian Massumi poses this question: “If this sympathy could extend its object and also reflect upon itself, providing the key to vital operations, what would prevent us from finding… something that could only be described as a primary consciousness?”

I think a case can be made that the first season of Star Trek: Discovery was a story about an extension of sympathy that drives Michael Burnham and the audience to contemplate new types of consciousness. The season opens with a loyal and logical first officer confronted with an external threat to her ship and her captain. Burnham recommends a course of action to Captain Georgiou when the Klingons are first encountered. She learned from the Vulcans that she must fire first. No attempt to dialogue is possible. An analysis was conducted and a logical permutation was calculated. Survival necessitates initiating violence and immediate action. This results in the fateful events which determine the course of her life. Her mutiny, trial, and ultimately her service aboard Discovery were the result of her inability to recognize the consciousness of another, in this case the Klingons.