Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Aug 7, 2014

    Mirror Universe Spock Pop! Figure Coming Soon

    Mirror Universe Spock Pop! Figure Coming Soon

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Here's an on-the-way Star Trek product that you'll want to beam up... very, very carefully. Funko, this fall, is set to release a Mirror Universe Spock Pop! Vinyl Figure, and the usually logical Vulcan looks threatening, what with his dark eyes, serious goatee, stylish sash and a drawn phaser.

    Inspired by the "Mirror, Mirror" episode of Star Trek: The Original Series, the Mirror Universe Spock Pop! Vinyl Figure will be available next month, priced at $11.99. Visit www.entertainmentearth.com to pre-order the product.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top