Published Aug 7, 2014
Mirror Universe Spock Pop! Figure Coming Soon
Mirror Universe Spock Pop! Figure Coming Soon
Here's an on-the-way Star Trek product that you'll want to beam up... very, very carefully. Funko, this fall, is set to release a Mirror Universe Spock Pop! Vinyl Figure, and the usually logical Vulcan looks threatening, what with his dark eyes, serious goatee, stylish sash and a drawn phaser.
Inspired by the "Mirror, Mirror" episode of Star Trek: The Original Series, the Mirror Universe Spock Pop! Vinyl Figure will be available next month, priced at $11.99. Visit www.entertainmentearth.com to pre-order the product.