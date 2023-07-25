Mirror TNG Adventure Highlights IDW's Feb. 2018 Trek Titles

Star Trek: Boldly Go #17, written by Mike Johnson, with art and a cover by Marcus To, is "I.D.I.C.” Part 5 of 6, a/k/a the penultimate chapter of “I.D.I.C.” In it, Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations has introduced us to myriad versions of the beloved Enterprise crew... but the villain behind it all now threatens to wipe out all realities. Boldly Go #17 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Fans should be on the lookout for a B cover by Fico Ossio, as well as a variant cover by Yoshi Toshitani.

Star Trek: New Visions: Isolation

Next, there's Star Trek: New Visions: Isolation, the latest book by writer and photo manipulator John Byrne. The story follows Captain Kirk, who has found himself all alone on the Enterprise before — but what happens when each individual member of the crew finds themselves in a similar state? And who is behind this... isolation? New Visions: Isolation will span 48 pages and be priced at $7.99.

Star Trek TNG: Mirror Broken

Lastly, February will also bring with it Star Trek TNG: Mirror Broken, by Scott Tipton and David Tipton, with art and cover by J.K. Woodward. For the first time in the history of Star Trek: The Next Generation, go into the alternate “Mirror, Mirror” universe to meet the cold-blooded crew of the I.S.S. Enterprise and their captain, the ruthless Jean-Luc Picard. Inspired by the classic Star Trek episode, this topsy-turvy world hosts an adventure of epic proportions, where nothing is what it seems. TNG: Mirror Broken will be told across 128 pages and will sell for $17.99.

