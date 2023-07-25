'Mirror, Mirror' & 'Menagerie' Posters Available Tomorrow

This may sound just a little biased, but we think Mondo has just about topped themselves with their latest TOS-themed posters – depicting “Mirror, Mirror” and “The Menagerie” -- which will be available on Thursday from Alamo Drafthouse’s collectible art boutique. “The Menagerie,” by Mike Saputo, depicts Captain Pike, the Talosians and more in a combination of moody blue, black and gray, with splashes of yellow. Meanwhile, “Mirror, Mirror,” by Tomer Hanuka, depicts the Mirror and familiar Kirk, Spock and Uhura in bold fuchsia, black, white, sea-green and mustard yellow.

Both posters measure 24”x36,” are hand numbered and printed by D&L Screen Printing. “The Menagerie” will be available in a limited edition of 125 and priced at $45 each, and “Mirror, Mirror” will be available in a limited edition of 175, also priced at $45 each. Mondo will begin selling the posters at a random time tomorrow, Thursday, so follow @MondoNews for an “on-sale-now” announcement.

Visit www.mondotees.com for additional details, and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about future Star Trek posters from Mondo.