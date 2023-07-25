Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Apr 27, 2011

    'Mirror, Mirror' & 'Menagerie' Posters Available Tomorrow

    'Mirror, Mirror' & 'Menagerie' Posters Available Tomorrow

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    This may sound just a little biased, but we think Mondo has just about topped themselves with their latest TOS-themed posters – depicting “Mirror, Mirror” and “The Menagerie” -- which will be available on Thursday from Alamo Drafthouse’s collectible art boutique. “The Menagerie,” by Mike Saputo, depicts Captain Pike, the Talosians and more in a combination of moody blue, black and gray, with splashes of yellow. Meanwhile, “Mirror, Mirror,” by Tomer Hanuka, depicts the Mirror and familiar Kirk, Spock and Uhura in bold fuchsia, black, white, sea-green and mustard yellow.

    Both posters measure 24”x36,” are hand numbered and printed by D&L Screen Printing. “The Menagerie” will be available in a limited edition of 125 and priced at $45 each, and “Mirror, Mirror” will be available in a limited edition of 175, also priced at $45 each. Mondo will begin selling the posters at a random time tomorrow, Thursday, so follow @MondoNews for an “on-sale-now” announcement.

    Visit www.mondotees.com for additional details, and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about future Star Trek posters from Mondo.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top