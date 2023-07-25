"Mirror, Mirror" Art Print Anniversary Set Available From Generation Gallery

Today, October 6th, marks the 46th anniversary of “Mirror, Mirror.” That’s right, the classic mirror episode of The Original Series debuted on October 6, 1967. To celebrate the anniversary of the episode, Generation Gallery is offering a set of three limited edition art prints. An illustrative art print by Joe Corroney, who’s also known for his Trek comic book efforts, serves as the centerpiece. It features two very intense iterations of Spock, is produced on 300gsm textured fine art paper and measures 16.5” by 11.7.” Only 995 will be available worldwide, each hand signed.The other two pieces are prints, with one depicting Kirk and Spock together and the other just Spock. Generation Gallery is offering the set of three for $35, with free shipping in the U.K.