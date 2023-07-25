"Mirror, Mirror" 49 Years Later

Did you notice that BarBara Luna as Marlena Moreau looks a bit different in her kissing scene with William Shatner's Kirk than she does in the rest of the episode. Here's why:

"I woke up with a strep throat and a very high fever after filming for four days," Luna told StarTrek.com in 2014. "And, of course, I couldn’t call the studio and say, 'I’m sick. I’m not coming in.' So I, of course, got into my car and drove to work. They took one look at me and sent me to the medic and he said, 'Oh my God, she’s so contagious.' Of course, the scene we had left was the scene in the cabin, the kissing scene with Shatner. I barely had a voice. The decision was to send me home and go on to the next scene, which is what they did. I went back about a month later and completed the show. However, I guess while I was recuperating, I lost several pounds. So when I arrived on set in the costume that was made for that scene, Roddenberry said, 'Oh, my gosh, that’s awful. No.' Bill Theiss, the costumer, came out, and genius that he was, he put me in a bikini and wrapped this material around me. And what you see is that beautiful caftan in the cabin scene."