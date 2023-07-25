Mirror Invasion Event

Star Trek Online is currently running a special limited-time event battling the invading forces of the Mirror Universe. This event runs until Thursday, April 3, 2014 at 7AM PDT.

Players who have level-50 Federation, Klingon and/or Romulan characters can queue up for this remastered, cross faction 5-captain event to defeat the Mirror Universe forces and earn Multidimensional Transporters. After collecting 14 of them, players will be able to run a new Event Reputation project to be rewarded with 50,000 Dilithium Ore, 500 Fleet Marks, 250 Marks of Your Choice and a unique Very Rare Duty Officer.