Star Trek Online is currently running a special limited-time event battling the invading forces of the Mirror Universe. This event runs until Thursday, April 3, 2014 at 7AM PDT.
Players who have level-50 Federation, Klingon and/or Romulan characters can queue up for this remastered, cross faction 5-captain event to defeat the Mirror Universe forces and earn Multidimensional Transporters. After collecting 14 of them, players will be able to run a new Event Reputation project to be rewarded with 50,000 Dilithium Ore, 500 Fleet Marks, 250 Marks of Your Choice and a unique Very Rare Duty Officer.
More information about the Mirror Invasion Event may be found in this Dev Blog.
Joining the fun at Star Trek Online is easy and free. Just visit startrekonline.com, register for a free account and then download and install the game. Once you've done that, just log in with your new account and you're ready to discover the entire Star Trek Online universe.
Gather your friends for this epic event, and we'll see you in-game!