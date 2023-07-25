Mirror Barclay Up to No Good

Mirror Barclay is up to no good in Star Trek: The Next Generation - Terra Incognita #1, available today from IDW Publishing. StarTrek.com has details, plus sneak peeks at the issue’s interior pages and four different covers.

Following on the heels of IDW’s popular Through the Mirror miniseries, Terra Incognita – written by Scott Tipton & David Tipton, with Tony Shasteen providing the art and cover – takes place during Star Trek: The Next Generation’s critically acclaimed fourth season and spins the untold tales of Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D. Following the epic clash with their villainous doubles from the Mirror Universe, the Enterprise crew returns to business as usual, little realizing the serpent in their midst: someone has been replaced… Barclay. What does Mirror Barclay want? And what’s to become of his Prime-universe counterpart?