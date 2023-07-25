Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Nov 5, 2013

    Mighty Fine Tees Based on November Original Series Art Prints Available NOW

    Mighty Fine Tees Based on November Original Series Art Prints Available NOW

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If you're looking for a great Star Trek tee-shirt, Mighty Fine is now stocked with shirts based on the Juan Ortiz Star Trek: The Original Series Art Prints for November, namely “I, Mudd, "The Conscience of the King” and “By Any Other Name.” Of course, Mighty Fine has loads of other Star Trek apparel available as well, including shirts based on previous months' TOS Art Print designs.

    Check out the November designs below:

    Click HERE to purchase.

    Get Updates By Email

    Topics
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top