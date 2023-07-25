Michelle Yeoh Sheds Light on Captain Georgiou, Discovery

StarTrek.com: What, if anything, did you know about Star Trek before you got involved with Discovery?

Michelle Yeoh: I probably watched it when I was a teenager, way back then. I know Spock really well. He was such a character that stood out. Right? With the pointy ears. And the Vulcan pinch! I think he's cool.

But, I had to revisit again when I knew I was going to do Star Trek and then go... “Oh my God, yes! Then, there's Jean-Luc Picard! Oh my God, that's Captain Janeway! Oh my God, this is...” And suddenly you realize, I'm not going to be able to do all of them because there's like what, almost close to 700 and something episodes? It's over 50 years. That's amazing. They must've been doing something right to keep it going for so long. And then, fortunately, J.J. Abrams came out with the [recent] movies. So that was a blast from the past, right? And it brings back all the memories of the Star Trek series. But if you ask me trivia questions I'm going to leave. [laughs]

How would you say your captain is different from previous captains?

MY: This is a personal thing as an actor. You have to own your character, right? You have to understand what is this role and then after that, you define who is Captain Georgiou. Who is she? Where did she come from? So, I worked very closely with Aaron [Harberts] and Gretchen [Berg], our showrunners, and then with David Semel [who directed the pilot] and some of the writers that were here at that time, and Ted [Sullivan], to get a feel of “When you wrote this character, what were you thinking? Is she married? Does she have family? Does she have that?” Because it forms who she is.

So, I know that she is a war veteran. She has seen the horrors of war because it comes out in the dialogue as well. But she is a very compassionate person. As I look into her, she is an explorer at heart. She loved the universe. She loved the ability and the possibility of seeing new stars, new [stars] being born. She's always awed by that. That's what I love about this character. She's not cynical. She's not jaded by all the things. She firmly believes in the hope and the goodness of humanity. It's very pure to play a character like that, to bring her to the fore, but she's also very smart. Otherwise, she would've been dead a long time ago. [laughs] Space is quite a dangerous place.