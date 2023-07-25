Michael Westmore Talks Makeup Man Memoir

Michael Westmore heard it for years and years and years: You should write a book. And he wanted to for much of that time; in fact, he kinda, sorta did so, jotting notes on paper, by hand. After all, he’s part of the iconic Westmore family, royalty in Hollywood makeup circles. He worked on everything from Rocky, Land of the Lost, Raging Bull, Mask, Capricorn I and Blade Runner to First Blood, 2010, Iceman, Clan of the Cave Bear, Psycho 3 and Roxanne. He’s won an Oscar (for Mask). And, of course, he led the award-winning makeup teams that created all of the wondrous aliens for Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise, as well as the TNG features, not to mention other Trek projects.

Now, finally, fans can read Westmore’s story in Makeup Man – From Rocky to Star Trek, The Amazing Creations of Hollywood’s Michael Westmore. Available now from Lyons Press, the book was written with the help of the late Jake Page and features a foreword by Patrick Stewart. And it’s not just about Star Trek. Actually, it’s maybe 1/3 devoted to Trek. The rest dives into his family’s history, reveals anecdotes about Bette Davis and Elizabeth Taylor, and goes into depth about his many pre-Trek credits. There are even a couple of recipes. Yes, recipes. StarTrek.com recently engaged the effusive, chatty Westmore in a freewheeling conversation about the book, and here’s what he had to say:

What took so long, and once you decided to finally do it, what was it like to put pen to paper?

I tell you, it started in 2003. It's funny, I was sitting in the office, and I was just thinking about all the things I'd done. I had been writing for Makeup Artist Magazine for three years at that point. I thought, "Gee, it'd be interesting if I just jot down some notes on piece of paper." The whole idea in the beginning was not so much to write a book, but to do something for my kids where I would write down some memories, because they grew up through all of this, and I thought, "I may never find a publisher for it, so I might even self-publish it", just to they would have some type of a record. I started writing it, and we still had two years to go in Star Trek at that point, and I wrote more. I asked my secretary… I said, "Get me a legal pad. A yellow pad," and I started writing. I wrote three full legal pads full of notes, and none of it's in the book. I literally started with myself as a child, being born.

Then I got up to my apprenticeship, and then I kept writing, and then over the years it's like all of a sudden I would be thinking about, "OK, Masters of the Universe. What do I remember about Masters of the Universe?" I'd sit and I'd make notes and write it all down. I collected all of these yellow pads. Then I said, "You know, I'm going to type them up again, because there's things I forgot that I want to switch things around."