Michael Westmore Memoir Out in March

The Westmore family wrote the book on makeup in film and television productions. And now Michael Westmore has literally gone and written a book. Due out in March from Lyons Press, it's titled Makeup Man -- From Rocky to Star Trek, The Amazing Creations of Hollywood's Michael Westmore. It also features plenty of photographs and a foreward by Patrick Stewart.

The memoir spans from 1917 to today, as Westmore -- winner of an Oscar and nine Emmys -- recounts the origin of "The Valentino Look," the creation of the "Westmore Eyebrow" made famous by Elizabeth Taylor, the mechanics of the facial lift (a precursor to plastic surgery), and more. On the Trek front, Westmore looks back at his time tranforming actors into Vulcans, Klingons, Borg, Ferengi and more. He also, for convention-going fans, offers a tutorial on applying Dax's spots properly.

Makeup Man -- From Rocky to Star Trek, The Amazing Creations of Hollywood's Michael Westmore, which Westmore wrote with Jake Page, will run 320 pages and cost $29.95. Go to www.amazon.com to pre-order it.