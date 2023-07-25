Michael Giacchino Talks Star Trek: Live in Concert

Michael Giacchino’s music for Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness will come to life as part of Star Trek: Live in Concert, as screenings of the films will be accompanied by live symphony orchestra performances of Giacchino’s scores. May 24 will mark the launch of the Star Trek: Live in Concert tour, which will start in Switzerland and then touch down in the U.K., with showings/performances at the Royal Albert Hall in London, before wending its way to U.S. in July for evenings in Houston and San Diego. Giacchino himself will attend several of the concerts, squeezing in appearances while completing the scores for two big summer films, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and Jupiter Ascending. The composer also found a few minutes to conduct an email interview with StarTrek.com, responding to questions both from us and from fans who posted queries on the StarTrek.com Facebook page. Here’s what he had to say:

How excited are you about your Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness scores being performed live to complement screenings of the films?

GIACCHINO: I am very excited for the people who have the opportunity to attend these concerts. As a composer, I am fortunate to have the opportunity to regularly hear incredibly talented musicians playing soundtracks live on a scoring stage. These screenings, however, will give the audience an opportunity to experience both the musicians and the music and the movie in a way that they can’t at home in their living rooms.

What do you think hearing the scores live adds to the experience for a moviegoer -- or is it the other way around: What does hearing the score live and seeing the movie add to the experience for a concertgoer?

GIACCHINO: I think it is a dual experience. I imagine that there are people that will find themselves enthralled with the film, and then realize that there are 90 musicians out there on stage, or there are those whose focus will be on the music. Either way, we are hoping that watching the film with a live orchestra will only enhance the emotionality and excitement of both film and music.

Will you be on hand for any of the international movie/performance events?

GIACCHINO: Yes, I will be in Lucerne and London.

And what does it mean to you to hear your score performed live at a venue as hallowed and revered as the Royal Albert Hall?

GIACCHINO: To have the honor of experiencing my own music in the legendary Royal Albert Hall in London is truly humbling.

What was the first instrument you played?

GIACCHINO: Harmonica and piano.