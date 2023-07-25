Michael Giacchino Talks Scoring Star Trek

To you, is music a lead actor or a supporting player?

GIACCHINO: I tend to think of the music as one of the characters. It’s another character in the movie. It’s sort of that character that sits there and gently nudges you and says, “You need to feel this” or “You need to notice this.” It’s sort of the subtext of everything that is going on. I can take a picture of you starting at me, and I can score that any number of ways, and I could show those versions to people, and they would think either, “You’re plotting to kill me” or “You’re really happy right now.” There are so many different things involved, but it’s all within how you play the scene, how you score it. It’s actually a very dangerous tool to have. Brad Bird once told me, “Now, you’re going to have to be very careful.” It was on The Incredibles, the first time I worked with him, and he said, “Your music can ruin my movie.” And he was right. What he meant was that if you’re not totally right on target, then the audience will thinking something that he doesn’t want them thinking. So you’ve got to be careful.

You used the iconic Star Trek music for the end credits of Star Trek Into Darkness…

GIACCHINO: We used it in the end credits because I feel like every time we’d go and try to use it (elsewhere in the film), it would stand out too much. It called attention to itself.

So you did try. That’s interesting…

GIACCHINO: Oh, yeah. Yeah, yeah, yeah, we did try, but it always pulled away from what the story focus was, and that’s the last thing you want to do. It’s great to sit there and go, “Oh, we could just play the theme,” but it’s not about that when you’re working on these things. You want to make sure that the story is front and center. You don’t want to distract people in any other way. But we always knew that, come the end credits, we could do it the hugest way possible and then just have a lot of fun with it.

How excited are you to have your two Star Trek scores performed in London next year at Star Trek – Live in Concert and Star Trek Into Darkness – Live in Concert?

GIACCHINO: Oh, I can’t wait. I just think that’s going to be a blast. We did it in Switzerland last year and had so much fun doing it. The audience loved it and it was just an incredible experience to see the film that way, to see it with the orchestra playing alongside the film. Just to see the reaction people had to the characters, it was wonderful. You really can’t go to drive-in movies anymore because they really don’t exist now. So this is sort of the new version of that, where you can go and there’s something very live about it. It’s also a tightrope walk because anything can happen. You can have technical problems that mess up a cue. Anything can happen. So it’s a very nerve-racking but fun night.

What else are you working on?

GIACCHINO: I’m working on Jupiter Ascending with the Wachowskis. I’m about to work with Matt Reeves on Planet of the Apes. And then I’ll be working on Tomorrowland with Brad Bird.

You’re a busy man…

GIACCHINO: Yeah, it’s a little crazy.

Last question: How tricky is it to, in a sense, have three scores rattling around your head more or less simultaneously?

GIACCHINO: They’ll be spread out a bit. But there have been periods where I have had to do three movies at a time. I’m just really lucky that I’m good at compartmentalizing as far as when I’m working on something, that’s what I’m working on, and nothing from this project seeps into that project. I try to create very unique sorts of characters for each movie. So each film score hopefully only fits that movie. That’s the goal. That’s what I always try to do.