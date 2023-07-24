Michael Giacchino on Scoring and Directing Star Trek

Prior to directing Werewolf by Night, Giacchino directed an episode of Star Trek: Short Treks, “Ephraim and Dot.” In the bonus content, “Inside Short Treks: Ephraim and Dot,” Giacchino revealed how he got involved with the project, specifically coming on as a director.

Giacchino noted that executive producer Alex Kurtzman reached out to him one day, gauging his interest in directing Star Trek: Short Treks, presenting both live action and animated options. “[Alex] goes, ‘We have two different animated ones; I’ll let you choose which one you want because I know already which one you’re going to pick,’” shared Giacchino.

As to why he leapt at the chance on working on the short that featured a tardigrade and a DOT-7, he revealed, "I would love to do an emotional Tom and Jerry that takes place on the Enterprise," honing in on the core of the story. "It's about sort of their relationship, and Dot trying to get Ephraim off the ship because that's his job. As a robot, he has one job; he sees something, get rid of it. That's it."

In addition to telling a story full of emotion and heart, what also drew Giacchino to the project was its scope, "We were able to bridge the entire Star Trek history from the beginning of TOS to the destruction of the Enterprise over the Genesis planet."