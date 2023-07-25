Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published Jun 25, 2015

    Michael Dorn Reveals Ted 2 Role

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    It's no secret that Michael Dorn will appear in Ted 2, opening nationwide tomorrow. But his role in the comedy sequel hasn't been revealed until now. Dorn himself gave us the scoop during a recent conversation with StarTrek.com."I play Patrick Warburton's boyfriend," Dorn said. "We play the most horrible gay couple you've ever seen. We are physically abusive to each other. We are horrible creatures. It's actually a funny bit, and I like it because it's not a caricature. These are two guys who are just guys, but they're actually very mean-spirited and not nice people. That goes against type for me, and I liked that."

    Photo Credit: Justin Lubin/Universal Pictures and Media Rights Capital


