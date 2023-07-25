Michael Dorn Pays Tribute to TNG Stuntman

StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of veteran stuntman/stunt coordinator Leon Rusty McClennon, known professionally as Rusty McClennon, who died in late May, though news of his passing has only now been revealed, with a memorial service set for June 20. His dozens of credits included I'm Gonna Git You Sucka, Predator 2, What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Jingle All the Way, Gone in Sixty Seconds and Training Day, as well as several seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek Generations, for which he served, uncredited, as Michael Dorn's stunt double for action/stunt scenes involving Worf. His age, date of death and cause of death have not yet been made public. StarTrek.com reached out to Dorn, who shared his memories of McClennon, and also recounted his favorite McClennon anecdote.