Published Jun 27, 2019
Michael Chabon Named Showrunner For 'Star Trek: Picard'
The Pulitzer Prize-winning author will work alongside Akiva Goldsman, and Alex Kurtzman as the Trek universe continues to expand.
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon has been named Showrunner of the upcoming Star Trek: Picard series. Chabon is working closely on the day-to-day production of the series with Academy Award winner and veteran Star Trek writer and producer Akiva Goldsman, and Alex Kurtzman, who continues to oversee the expansion of the growing Star Trek universe for CBS Studios.
“Daring, lyrical, humane, whimsical, celebrated: words that describe both Jean-Luc Picard and the literary genius of Michael Chabon,” said Alex Kurtzman. “Despite a laundry list of accomplishments most writers only dream of, Michael shines with the heart and soul of a Trekkie who’s finally found his dream job. We’re so fortunate to have him at the helm as we explore this next chapter in the great captain’s life.”“Star Trek has been an important part of my way of thinking about the world, the future, human nature, storytelling and myself since I was ten years old,” said Michael Chabon. “I come to work every day in a state of joy and awe at having been entrusted with the character and the world of Jean-Luc Picard, with this vibrant strand of the rich, intricate and complex tapestry that is ‘Trek.’”
Chabon is the bestselling author of the novels The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay, Wonder Boys, The Yiddish Policeman's Union, just to name a few. He's penned the short story collections A Model World and Werewolves in Their Youth, and several essay collections. Chabon’s screenplays and teleplays include John Carter, Spider-Man 2, and the Star Trek: Short Treks episodes “Calypso” and “Q&A.” In addition to the Pulitzer Prize, Chabon has won the Hugo, Nebula, Mythopoeic, Sidewise and Ignotus awards (Spain’s Hugo Award) and many others. In addition to Chabon, Goldsman and Kurtzman, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth also serve as executive producers with Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) serving as co-executive producer and Kirsten Beyer as supervising producer. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Star Trek: Picard will also, of course, feature Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.
Star Trek: Picard will air exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and will be distributed concurrently internationally by CBS Studios International on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories and in Canada on Bell Media’s cable networks, Space and Z, and OTT service Crave.