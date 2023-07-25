Michael Chabon Named Showrunner For 'Star Trek: Picard'

“Daring, lyrical, humane, whimsical, celebrated: words that describe both Jean-Luc Picard and the literary genius of Michael Chabon,” said Alex Kurtzman. “Despite a laundry list of accomplishments most writers only dream of, Michael shines with the heart and soul of a Trekkie who’s finally found his dream job. We’re so fortunate to have him at the helm as we explore this next chapter in the great captain’s life.”“Star Trek has been an important part of my way of thinking about the world, the future, human nature, storytelling and myself since I was ten years old,” said Michael Chabon. “I come to work every day in a state of joy and awe at having been entrusted with the character and the world of Jean-Luc Picard, with this vibrant strand of the rich, intricate and complex tapestry that is ‘Trek.’”

Chabon is the bestselling author of the novels The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay, Wonder Boys, The Yiddish Policeman's Union, just to name a few. He's penned the short story collections A Model World and Werewolves in Their Youth, and several essay collections. Chabon’s screenplays and teleplays include John Carter, Spider-Man 2, and the Star Trek: Short Treks episodes “Calypso” and “Q&A.” In addition to the Pulitzer Prize, Chabon has won the Hugo, Nebula, Mythopoeic, Sidewise and Ignotus awards (Spain’s Hugo Award) and many others. In addition to Chabon, Goldsman and Kurtzman, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth also serve as executive producers with Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) serving as co-executive producer and Kirsten Beyer as supervising producer. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Star Trek: Picard will also, of course, feature Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.