Menage a Troi 25 Years Later

Ready to feel REALLY old? The Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "Menage a Troi" aired on May 28, 1990... or 25 years ago today. The episode followed the travails of Troi, Riker and Lwaxana Troi upon being kidnapped by DaiMon Tog. To celebrate the occasion, StarTrek.com is pleased to share some facts and anecdotes about "Menage a Troi."The Ferengi torture chair was actually... a dental chair.