Memorable Aliens with Minor Roles

Much like the Gorn in "Arena," any additional appearances of the Tamarians in TNG would’ve been hard-pressed to top their role in "Darmok." The language barrier may have been broken, but it would have been interesting to see the Tamarians and the Federation attempt to create dialogue to establish normal relations and even engage in average, everyday discussions. "Darmok" was a classic episode, but it left open many possibilities for future encounters with the Tamarians. In this way, "Darmok" might have played a part more akin to the "Errand of Mercy” role in TOS with the Klingons in that it could have served as an introduction to the Tamarian culture rather than as a standalone episode, as "Arena" did for the Gorn. These qualities add up to the Children of Tama being a memorable race from a classic episode that could have transitioned to a regular guest in the TNG era.

There were some truly worthwhile species, such as the Sheliak, Horta and Remans, who were tough to leave out of this article. Who do you think needed to be in this feature? Who should have been left out?Jay Stobie is a science fiction writer who admits he has a perfectly normal obsession with Star Trek. He can be found on Twitter at @CaptStobie.