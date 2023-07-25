Memoir, Charity Lunch, Indie Film and Orange All On Mulgrew's Schedule

Additionally, Mulgrew has wrapped production on Drawing Home, an indie drama due out in 2014. Mulgrew stars alongside Juan Riedinger, Julie Lynn Mortensen, Peter Strauss and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine recurring guest star Wallace Shawn. And, finally, two lucky Mulgrew fans can win lunch with the actress at the New York City restaurant, Fresco. The lunch will go to the highest bidder as part of a CharityBuzz.com auction that's under way now, with the proceeds benefitting the RFK Center for Justice and Human Rights. As of today, the bidding stands at $1000, and the auction will run through December 17. Click HERE for details.