    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Dec 4, 2013

    Memoir, Charity Lunch, Indie Film and Orange All On Mulgrew's Schedule

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    It's quite possible that Kate Mulgrew has cloned herself. Star Trek: Voyager's Captain Janeway seems to be everywhere at the moment. Mulgrew recently announced that she's writing a memoir that will be published in 2015 by Little, Brown and Company. She's also shooting the upcoming second season of her popular Netflix series, Orange Is the New Black, in which she'll reprise her role as Red. Netflix has not yet announced when the show's sophomore year will premiere.

    Additionally, Mulgrew has wrapped production on Drawing Home, an indie drama due out in 2014. Mulgrew stars alongside Juan Riedinger, Julie Lynn Mortensen, Peter Strauss and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine recurring guest star Wallace Shawn. And, finally, two lucky Mulgrew fans can win lunch with the actress at the New York City restaurant, Fresco. The lunch will go to the highest bidder as part of a CharityBuzz.com auction that's under way now, with the proceeds benefitting the RFK Center for Justice and Human Rights. As of today, the bidding stands at $1000, and the auction will run through December 17. Click HERE for details.

