    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Apr 21, 2014

    Meet Your Favorite Trek Stars at This Weekend's Convention

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek fans on the East Coast will be in for a treat this weekend as Creation Entertainment beams into the New York/Philadelphia area with an Official Star Trek Convention set to be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The guest list for the event, which will run from Friday to Sunday, includes:

    In addition to the on-stage appearances by all the actors across the weekend, they'll be available for photo ops and autographs. Also on the agenda: a Star Trek music video contest, parties, a costume parade and contest, and more.

    Visit creationent.com for details and to purchase tickets.

