Meet the Ultimate Klingon Cosplayer

StarTrek.com: Take us through how you acquired and assembled this great costume.

Captain K'Bragh: We found out, really at the last minute, [that] they were doing the Christie's auction; the 40-year auction. So some friends and I went to the Christie's House and wanted to see about bidding, but the trouble is [that the auction] was in America. Then we found out it can be done online. We all gathered up in the house and went online, and we went through the catalog, and thought, "Great, I'll get this. I'll get this. I'll get that." Then things starting being sold and I thought we need to revise what I was actually going to buy.

Everything was going way above estimate.

CK: Yes, exactly. It started off like three times the maximum estimate, and it was heading up towards 10 times. So, my list was shortening rapidly. What I really wanted out of the whole lot was a Klingon outfit. This one came on, and this is actually General Martok's from Deep Space Nine. After some pretty heavy bidding with everybody, I was successful and won it.