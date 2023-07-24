Meet the Star Trek Inspired Chef who Boldly Brings Intergalactic Flavors to Life

Drawing on inspiration from her favorite episodes, ‘alien’ foods are invented in her head using a bounty of fresh vibrant and sometimes out-of-the-ordinary ingredients she finds in her current hometown of Vancouver, Canada. In a nod to her Bahamian heritage, Tash loves working with exotic fruits which work perfectly for Star Trek dishes she conjures up in her head and sharing them with her fellow Trekkie-friends. We talked to Sawyer about her favorite Star Trek dinner guests and how you too can host a delicious Star Trek dinner without making it gimmicky. StarTrek.com: What should we know about Natasha Sawyer?

Natasha Sawyer: I am a chef, a nerd, a writer, a forager, and a seafood lover who relishes the challenge of vegan cooking. I was born in Toronto to Bahamian parents, and have lived in 3 Canadian provinces. Traveling is my second love, and I draw inspiration from every place I’ve ever visited. I’ve been cooking professionally for 12 years now. Prior to cooking full time, I used to do occasional catering gigs for friends and family, and sometimes bake sales at Christmas craft fairs. Even when I had a horribly boring job in a call center in university, I was taking orders for party platters and canapes on the side. I am not vegan, though that’s mostly what I eat at home. I love vegetables, and I love being able to make them the star of a dish. It’s easy to impress people with a huge steak on a plate. I think it’s far more interesting to prepare vegetables in a way that impresses. Who got you hooked onto Star Trek? NS: No one in particular. At the time, there wasn’t anyone in my life that loved sci-fi, so I felt a little weird about liking it. I've loved Star Trek since I was a kid, when Star Trek: The Next Generation came on the air. I wasn't a chef yet, only a high school student, but even then, I was interested in cooking. The first thing that struck me about the show was their food replicators, a machine that materialized food from thin air. The fact that there was no cooking on the Enterprise was fascinating. During your everyday chef activities - do you use Star Trek for inspiration? If so, how?

NS: I think a lot about Star Trek when I cook, because I like to imagine how my very hands-on profession will change in the far future. Will there still be professional cooks 300 years from now? Will people still cook at all? Will climate change limit us to eating laboratory grown algae protein? Will the world become vegan like the Vulcans? What would an alien consider comfort food? What would alien plants look like? How will kitchen technology change? I’ll tell you, when I’m in the middle of prep, my hands are busy, but my brain is usually busy with something else.

What is the process of making delicious Star Trek foods by Tash?

NS: I start with the assumption that everyone wants delicious food, including aliens. I imagine that if I was an alien far from home, and wanted to make something that reminded me of my planet, what would I do? The ingredients from my homeworld aren’t available, so I use the next closest thing. I want it to look appetizing, and be delicious, even if it’s unrecognizable from its original form. That’s my overarching goal for everything I cook. Good technique, good seasonings, enhancement of that food’s inherent good qualities.