Meet The Man Behind The Holodeck, Part 2

If your eyes intercept that light, you see whatever it came from. So if I intercept that light, I see you. And if you interfere that light with a constant light beam, which is called a reference beam, it creates a pattern, an interference pattern, and that pattern can be recorded. Once that pattern is recorded it’s called a hologram, and the hologram now, if you shine that reference beam on it, with no information, the hologram itself will change those light rays and re-impart the proper angle, brightness and color, if done properly, to each ray. So now, if the same light information is coming towards you, you’ll look at it and you’ll still see the same thing. Now that’s a hologram for recording and playback.

Which ultimately leads to the interference pattern…

DOLGOFF: Now, I just described it using light, but if you use the kind of energy that’s higher in frequency, so that it can interact with the smaller features of matter, like gamma rays, you get the interference pattern – which again is the angle, brightness and, instead of color, frequency – of the rays that are coming from the small structure of the atoms, you record that pattern, you play back the same information, the same angle, brightness and color values of those small waves and, if you create what’s called a real image, it can reconstruct the object itself. So if you have a bunch of guests for dinner and you’re short a chair, you take out a hologram of the chair, it reconstructs another chair, and now that guest can sit on that chair because it’s got physical form. If you need food… this is how the replicator works on Star Trek. You have a hologram of an apple. So now the hologram reconstructs an apple. It’s just from energy, but once you eat the apple it has a taste and the texture and the nutritional value of an apple. So it’s basically all the same technology that applies to the replicator, transporter and holodeck.

While we digest that, give us a sense of what you’re up to these days…

DOLGOFF: I work on quite a lot of different technologies. All of the projectors in the world are based on my original invention (of digital projection) and patents. All the movie theaters, for instance, use digital projectors. So I’m actively involved in trying to collect royalties from that. I did the holograms on (credit and debit) cards; I invented the method of printing them. I have another breakthrough, which is full-color holography that is inexpensively printable. And, even though I invented that in 1971, I have never disclosed it or patented it. So I’m sitting on it, and that’s because there’s no point in putting a patent out or even paying for a patent if the market is not there, because the patent life is only 20 years and the time will come and go and it’ll expire, and nothing will have happened if you don’t time it right. So I’m sitting on that.

But now what I’ve developed is the next level of 3D TV, and that is 3D without glasses, using the holographic projection technology. So I’m writing a patent on that right now. We already have a prototype that works, but once that (patent) is done we’re going to try to find relationships with proper companies, get funding, get products made, and this will be the next step in 3D entertainment, advertising and medical imaging. It’ll be projecting images in midair that you can pass your hand through, and you don’t need any glasses, and unlike the stereoscopic technology in movie theaters and on TV today, there will be not only no glasses, but no eye strain. That’s the next step that we’re doing and then, in another decade or so, will be the true, full holographic projection, which will then become room-size and surround you. And, essentially, it will be the first step towards Star Trek’s holodeck. Wouldn't it be great to see something like that as a story thread in one of the new Star Trek movies?

Don't forget to read Part One of our interview with Gene Dolgoff.