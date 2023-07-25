Meet The Man Behind The Holodeck, Part 1

You and Asimov shared a fascination with holography, right?

DOLGOFF: Yes. I went to a talk of Isaac Asimov’s in 1966 and he was fascinated with holography, but he was fascinated by anything scientific. That’s when we got to know each other and we were friends from that point on, until he died. I also got to know other people in science fiction writing. Harlan Ellison became a good friend. I used to lecture at a lot of science fiction conferences and Mensa conferences, and so on. Isaac would sometimes lecture with me. At one conference, which was actually a science fiction convention in 1973, Isaac and Harlan and Arthur C. Clarke and I were all on the bill as lecturers. Somebody made a movie of that, so there’s a scene in this movie where I’m on stage with Isaac and he puts the microphone around my neck like it’s an award. That was just us having fun, joking around. Clarke was midway through writing his book Rendezvous with Rama at the time. He came up to me after the lecture and asked me a lot of questions about my lecture and about holography. He said to me that he’s going to use that in a story, and I said, “Great.” And he wound up adding the holography explanations that I gave him into the next chapter of Rendezvous with Rama.

Take us to how, when and why you met Gene Roddenberry?

DOLGOFF: Well, I’d written a paper. My holography work evolved into understanding a holographic model of the universe and a holographic model of how the human brain works. So I wrote some papers on it and, in 1973, I was asked to deliver the paper at a conference in Czechoslovakia, in Prague. They paid for me to go and I went to deliver this paper on how the brain works. It was fascinating because it was an international conference and I had lot of translators translating. When I’d tell a joke in English, some of the people would laugh. Then the guy who was translating what I said into Russian would translate it, and some more people would laugh. Then the Czechoslovakian translator would translate and some more people would laugh. So it was a strange kind of thing. Anyway, attending this conference was a woman named Melanie Toyofuku, who was partners with a guy named Andrija Puharich, and they were working with the psychic Uri Geller to try to do some experiments that would document Geller’s psychic abilities. I proposed some experiments in my lab, to see if he could influence the interference patterns caused by laser beams. So we did those experiments.

Toyofuku was good friends with Roddenberry, right?

DOLGOFF: And so she started telling him about the experiment we were doing with the holography and the lasers. She came to the lab and saw all these incredible holograms that we’d made, of all different sizes, big and small, three-dimensional images floating in air, and so on. This was 1973. She told Gene all about this and he said he wanted to meet me. So she set up a meeting in New York, at a hotel. Gene and his wife, Majel, were there. I went there to the hotel with Melanie, and I brought a whole bunch of holograms and a laser, and I set it all up in the hotel. And we spent the day looking at the holograms and then going through theory. I explained how it worked and how the interference pattern generates the reconstruction of whatever you made the hologram of. And I introduced the concept that I’d come up with, which was matter holograms. At that point, holograms were used to generate three-dimensional images, but you could pass your hand through the images. So, with matter holograms, I’d realized that matter is made up of interference patterns of energy as well, and so you could actually record a hologram of the structure of matter and then reproduce the matter in the same way. So I then explained to Gene, not only is this the basis to teleportation in the future, but you could make a holographic environment in which people could interact with the objects and the scenes and everything, and create a recreation room, a training room, an area that could be for entertainment. We kind of agreed on the name “holodeck.” I put the holography part in there.

How receptive was Roddenberry to the concept?

DOLGOFF: Oh, he was totally into it. He said, “This is along the lines of what I was trying to think about. I just had no idea how this could be… or could this be?” He said, “I didn’t want to be so ridiculous that it wasn’t right and there wouldn’t be something like this in the future at all.” I said, “No, you’re on the right track completely. This is exactly what will happen,” and I explained, technically, how it would work.

