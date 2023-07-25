Meet The Man Behind Star Trek: The Starships Collection

And the ships?

ROBINSON: Which ships captured my imagination the most? The original Enterprise and the D are always going to be at the top of my list, but there’s something about the Romulan design ethic that really appeals to me. I also love some of the stranger ships, such as the Species 8472 Bioship.

How would you describe your job as project manager at Eaglemoss? What does it entail?

ROBINSON: It’s up to me to choose the ships we’re going to do and then shepherd them through the development process. I also oversee the magazines, making sure we’re writing about the right things and that we’ve done all the research we can. In more detail, I track down or commission CG models of each ship, make sure we know exactly which version we’re doing, send those 3D files to our factory along with my instructions about how it should be painted. Then when samples come in, I work with CBS to make changes until we’re both happy. The color is particularly tricky. I’ll let you in on a secret – the VFX team changed the colors if they felt a particular shot didn’t look right, and you can never underestimate the power of lighting.

The Official Starships Collection is being released now. What, in your opinion, makes this a unique project

ROBINSON: There are a lot of different things that make us different. I think the first and probably most important thing is the scope of the collection. We’re producing ships that no one has ever made models of before. Other people have made some lovely models, but no one has made anything like this many. And that means we learn, so I hope each model is even better than the last. We have access to amazing reference because I know the original VFX artists and concept artists. I’d like to think that my OCD and love for Star Trek play a role, too…

What's the process for selecting the ships to be done as models, and how does the Eaglemoss team go about researching/prepping each model to make them as detailed and realistic as possible?

ROBINSON: I start out with the goal of making every possible ship as a die cast model. Then it’s an issue of creating a running order that will keep as many people as possible as happy as possible. That means balancing the series against one another, keeping up a steady flow of Federation ships and throwing in the odd surprise. We have the best possible reference because we work from the original Lightwave models that they used on the shows. Or, if they never built a CG model, I commission one and either Mojo or Rob Bonchune supervise the construction, which is part of what they used to do when they worked on the shows. We dig out all the model photography we can from the CBS archives to compare things. That often reveals that there are subtly different versions of the ship. So then we have to make some decisions.